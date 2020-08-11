Late Robin William's daughter Zelda recently took to her Twitter and shared that she will be skipping social media on her father's sixth death anniversary. Williams' tragically took his own life back on August 11, 2014. It has been six years since the actor-comedian's passing but his fans have been vocal about their love for the actor and often seek out Williams' family members in order to share their condolences.

Now, Robin's daughter Zelda has come forward and expressed that people often send a number of condolence messages to-date which seems to diminish her connection with her late father to a certain extent. Check out her message on Twitter below -

Zelda Williams' tweet

Tomorrow is Dad's Death anniversary. As Always, I will not be here. It's hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world's nmeed to share their memories of him and express the condolences for his loss. As i've said int he past, while i am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days iit can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial - a place, not a person - where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed. But sometimes, that levaes me emotionally burried under a pile of other's memories instead of my own. After all, even roses by the truckload still weight a ton. Tomorrow, it is simply too much. In my stead, iif you find yourself in a crisis and seek out this page hoping to be close to him somewhow, please, use any of the following resources if you need them. Whoever out there needs to hear itt, please use this as your signpost in the desert. Reach out. Seek help. Keep fighting.

Along with her message, Zelda has shared the contact information for several suicide prevention hotlines along with resorces for anxiety and depression from all around the world. Williams was found dead in his home in 2014 after allegedly committing suicide, his widow Susan Schnieder had later come forward in 2015 and revealed that he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a disease she blamed for his suicide. On her father's 69th birth anniversary, Robin's daughter had donated $69.69 to many local homeless shelters in the USA.

