Jared Leto Confirms To Star In New 'Tron' Film, Says He Is 'very Excited And Proud'

The new Tron movie has been garnering attention in the past months, although its plans were announced a few years ago. Jared Leto has been connected with the movie for around three years. Now the actor has confirmed that he will star in the upcoming third instalment in Tron franchise.

Jared Leto confirm to star in 'Tron 3'

News about Jared Leto starring in a forthcoming Tron film has been doing the rounds for years. Now the Oscar-winning actor has confirmed that he will star in Tron 3. He revealed the news on his social media handles and penned down a note showing his excitement. Check out his post below.

The confirmation thrilled many fans of Jared Leto as well as of the Tron franchise. Many users left heart-eyes and red heart emoticons in the comment section. Some wrote that they cannot wait to see Leto in the film, while others congratulated the actor for getting a role in the franchise that he loves. Check out a few reactions.

'Tron' sequel gets Garth Davis as the director

Jared Leto confirmed the news of him starring in the new Tron movie after the news about its director was out. Garth Davis has been reportedly signed up to helm the upcoming Tron film for Disney. He made his feature directorial debut with 2016 released biographical drama film Lion, which received many acclaims. Earlier, it was revealed that the studio is working on the project with multiple directors in the mix. Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski was being eyed to helm the sequel. But now Garth Davis has been finalized to direct the untitled Tron movie. However, the upcoming movie is said to take a different path in the franchise and would not be a direct sequel to Tron: Legacy (2010) and Tron (1982).

The new untitled Tron film will be produced by Jared Leto along with Emma Ludbrook and Justin Springe. The latest version of the script is penned down by Jesse Wigutow, which is still in development at Disney. Tron 3 does not have a green light to being production, as of now. Daft Punk is confirmed to return to compose the score for the movie.

