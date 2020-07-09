'Tron 3' Under Development With 'phenomenal Script' And Jared Leto In Talks?

Tron is a popular science fiction media franchise consisting of two major films. The third instalment in the Tron film series has been in talks for a long time. Recently, the development rumours about Tron 3 are making the rounds with Disney. Now it is said that Jared Leto is in early talks to star in the movie. Read to know more.

Jared Leto in talks for 'Tron 3'

Three years ago, there were reports about Jared Leto doing a Tron film, but it did not turn out well. Now as per a recent report, Tron reboot is still in works from Disney starring Jared Leto and the studio is in search for a director.

A news portal reported that multiple directors are in the mix but nothing has been confirmed yet by Disney. Another news website stated that Tron 3 is official in development eyeing to cast Jared Leto as the lead and the studio wants Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski to return to his job along with Daft Punk for the score. However, the markers have not confirmed any news till now.

In a recent interview with a daily, Disney music executive Mitchell Leib talked about Tron 3. He said that now with Disney+, he thinks there are opportunities to create content that they otherwise would not have been able to create. He stated that their focus has been on big movies and they do not make small movies. But he thinks with Disney+ it is going to change as now it can afford them the opportunity to expand and get much more diversified in the kind of content they can create.

Mitchell Leib mentioned in the same interview that he had lunch with Daft Punk’s Electroma producer Paul Hahn and had a starting confirmation that they are looking at making a sequel to Tron now, developing Tron 3. Leib revealed that they have got a great script that they are very excited about. He stated that the timing was not right to have done Tron 3, years ago. He thinks that they feel like the timing is right now, and he feels like the team have learned a lot of lessons from that last movie, which was Tron: Legacy.

Mitchell Leib added that the right and first thing they would do is to try and bring Daft Punk to compose the score. He stated Punk and others are “always open” to anything and everything, but one has to take it as it comes and see what the circumstances are. He stated that they do not even know who would be directing it. Leib mentioned that they are hopeful Joe Kosinski would come back and do another movie. A lot of things have to fall into the right places, but certainly, there is an open-mindedness to Tron 3, he noted.

