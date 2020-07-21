Rohan Joshi back on Instagram post threats courtesy 'Indian Matchmaking', pokes fun at row

Rohan Joshi had planned to stay offline longer after he and his family received threats from netizens for his old tweets on gods. However, one series made him return to social media earlier than expected. The comedian seemed bowled over by Indian Matchmaking, and used references from the Netflix series to even take a dig at his own controversy.

READ: Is 'Indian Matchmaking' Scripted? Find Out If The New Netflix Dating Show Is Real Or Not

Taking to his Instagram stories, Rohan shared a selfie to state that he could not hold himself back from returning, courtesy Indian Matchmaking. He then thanked his followers for the ‘welcome back’ messages but he was not happy with those who were spelling ‘her name as Seema’.

He seemed to be talking about Sima Taparia, the main celebrity of the show. Poking fun at his own controversy about netizens being angered at his tweets ‘insulting’ ‘important figures’, he asked if people had not learned from what had happened last week, as far as 'respecting' Sima Taparia was concerned.

Rohan also sent a ‘gigantic thank you’ to those who had sent him messages during this period and termed the kindness ‘overwhelming’ as he went from ‘feeling afraid’ to feeling strong.’

He had another reference to one of the participants, Akshay and his mother from Indian Matchmaking, asking his friends from South Bombay about the ‘ladies who meet for lunch and marriage plotting’, and missing out on dowry conversations in the post-credits.

READ: Indian Matchmaking: Why Netflix's New Show On Arranged Marriages Has Kicked Up Controversy

Sharing a video on his biscuit falling into his tea, he again quipped how it was like Sima’s take on marriages these days.

Indian Matchmaking is a matchmaking reality show that traces Sima Taparia’s skills at arranging the ‘made for each other’ moments in USA and India. The show also sparked a row for reinforcing the stereotypes around marriage, apart from casteism, colorism and regressive ideas like 'aunty gaze’ and pushing marriage as the be-all and end-all for women.

Meanwhile, Rohan had announced on Instagram that his number and his address had been leaked amid the ‘circus of abuse, threats, 2 am calls and anxious spirals.’ Apologising for ‘offending religious sentiments’, he urged the trolls to leave his family alone.

Here's the statement



Amid Agrima Joshua facing flak for her old joke related to Chhatrapati Shivaji, comedians like Aadar Malik, Sahil Shah and Azeem Banatwalla also apologised as netizens dug up their jokes on Hindu gods.

READ: Twitterati Dig Up Comedians' Posts 'hurting Religious Sentiments'; Force Many Apologies

READ: 'Number And Address Leaked, Going Offline': Comedian Rohan Joshi Goes Off-social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.