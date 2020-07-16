Twitterati Dig Up Comedians' Posts 'hurting Religious Sentiments'; Force Many Apologies

After Shubham Mishra was booked by Vadodara Police for hurling abuses and issuing rape threats to a lady comedian on social media, now, Twitterati have trended #HinduphobicComedyIndustry. Subjected to this, many stand-up comedians have either released an apology video or deactivated their Twitter accounts as users began digging up their old Tweets and videos in which they are seen to be mocking Hindu God and Goddesses.

These #hinduphobic Comedians are making fun of every Hindu Deities, this should be dealt strictly.



HASHTAG TREND: 👇👇#HinduphobicComedyIndustry pic.twitter.com/pPvmLwXTGb — Anurag Srivastava (@theanuragkts) July 14, 2020

In the name of humour and comedy this so called cheap unfunny and not so humours comedian should be punished well for their insult on Hindu Gods,

I strongly urge Government of India to take necessary steps for this, this is not at all secularism 👎#HinduphobicComedyIndustry — Rebellious (@ravipatel1108) July 14, 2020

Aadar Malik, Sahil Shah and Azeem Banatwalla were the latest names who took to social media to apologise for their years old ‘out-of-context’ videos that have now resurfaced online. The comedians expressed that they are extremely sorry if they have had offended or hurt anyone’s religion or sentimental value. This is brought into light several days after comedians like Rohan Joshi, Kaneez Surka & others alleged that their personal information was leaked online, which led to vitriolic trolling.

Taking to Twitter, Sahil Shah & Adara Malik posted a video which sees him apologising sincerely. He urged Twitter users to accept his humble apology if he has hurt anyone’s sentiments. Have a look at his tweets here:

Comedian Azeem Banatwalla announced that he is temporarily suspended his account. He added that it has been brought to his attention that some of his previous tweets have offended and upset many people. For that, the comedian has apologised unreservedly. Azeem also said that some of these Tweets that have resurfaced were long before he began doing comedy.

Azeem further claimed that he, along with his family have now been subjected to dreadful Islamophobic abuse. He added that he is willing to accept his mistake and grow as a person and hopes that people do the same. Previously, Rohan Joshi also quit Twitter saying his personal contact number, address and information have been leaked online. Have a look at it here:

It has come to my attention that many people have been upset and offended by tweets I have made many years ago. For that I would like to apologise unreservedly. Many of these were before I even starting doing comedy, but that does not excuse the fact that they were not acceptable — Azeem Banatwalla (@TheBanat) July 14, 2020

For those unversed, it all began with Agrima Joshua episode that happened last week. The stand-up comedian’s old video, where she was seen cracking jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue, went viral on the internet. She received a tremendous amount of flak for the same, though Mishra, who put out a horrific video threatening her, has drawn equal condemnation and been booked as well, in what is a controversy on two fronts at the moment.

