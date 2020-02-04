Romantic Gujarati Movies That Are A Must-watch This Valentine's Day

With Valentine's just around the corner, your list of things to do on February 14th must be ready. There are couples who wish to spend time by going for a romantic dinner date and some couples who just binge-watch their favourite romantic movies. If you are a movie buff and romantic Gujarati movies really excite you, then take a look at this specially curated list of Gujrati movies to watch on Valentine's day.

Romantic Gujarati movies to watch on Valentine's Day

Luv Ni Love Stories

Image Credit: IMDb

Released a few days back on January 31, 2020, this romantic tale of a young boy and girl in love is a must-watch. Directed by Durgesh Tanna, the movie stars Shraddha Dangar and Prateek Gandhi. The story takes you through the trials and tribulations of a young boy who finds it difficult to find his true soulmate. Luv Ni Love Stories is a must-watch Gujarati movie

Sharato Lagu

Image Credit: IMDb

When talking about Gujarati movies to watch on Valentine's Day there is no way we do not include this movie in this list. A highly recommended Gujarati movie when talking about romantic story plot. The story revolves around the lives of a modern couple who enter into a live-in relationship in order to test their compatibility. Directed by Neeraj Joshi, the movie stars Malhar Thakkar and Deeksha Joshi.

Chhello Divas

This movie based on the lives of young college-going friends. It is one of the most popular Gujarati movies of all times. The story takes you through their respective love-journeys which is full of complexity and confusion. This film can be a great pick to binge-watch this Valentine's Day. The film was directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, and the music of Chhello Divas topped the music charts over weeks.

