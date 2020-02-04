Union Budget
Romantic Gujarati Movies That Are A Must-watch This Valentine's Day

Others

Romantic Gujarati movies are filled with drama and emotion. Take a look at some romantic Gujarati films which you can binge-watch this Valentine's Day.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Romantic Gujarati movies

With Valentine's just around the corner, your list of things to do on February 14th must be ready. There are couples who wish to spend time by going for a romantic dinner date and some couples who just binge-watch their favourite romantic movies. If you are a movie buff and romantic Gujarati movies really excite you, then take a look at this specially curated list of Gujrati movies to watch on Valentine's day.

Also Read:Hello Cast: All About The Hellaro Gujarati Movie Cast That You Must Check Out

Romantic Gujarati movies to watch on Valentine's Day

Luv Ni Love Stories

Luv

Image Credit: IMDb

Released a few days back on January 31, 2020, this romantic tale of a young boy and girl in love is a must-watch. Directed by Durgesh Tanna, the movie stars Shraddha Dangar and Prateek Gandhi. The story takes you through the trials and tribulations of a young boy who finds it difficult to find his true soulmate. Luv Ni Love Stories is a must-watch Gujarati movie

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Has Some Interesting Films In The Pipeline For 2020, See Full List

Sharato Lagu

Guju film

Image Credit: IMDb

When talking about Gujarati movies to watch on Valentine's Day there is no way we do not include this movie in this list. A highly recommended Gujarati movie when talking about romantic story plot. The story revolves around the lives of a modern couple who enter into a live-in relationship in order to test their compatibility.  Directed by Neeraj Joshi, the movie stars Malhar Thakkar and Deeksha Joshi.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra To Alia Bhatt; Bollywood Divas Who Rocked The Trench Coat Look Like A Boss

Chhello Divas

Guju film

This movie based on the lives of young college-going friends. It is one of the most popular Gujarati movies of all times. The story takes you through their respective love-journeys which is full of complexity and confusion. This film can be a great pick to binge-watch this Valentine's Day. The film was directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, and the music of Chhello Divas topped the music charts over weeks.

Also Read: Memes On 'Love Aaj Kal' & Other Movies That Flooded Internet In January 2020

 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
