RSS Mouthpiece Slams Aamir Khan; Accuses 'Dragon's Favourite' Of Colluding Against India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has accused actor Aamir Khan of colluding with anti-India forces, days after he met Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan. In one of the articles in its weekly magazine Panchjanya, the RSS praised actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut for making "nationalistic" films and accused Aamir of being friendly with countries that are considered India’s enemies, namely China and Turkey.

RSS raises questions over ties between Aamir & China

In the article titled 'Dragon ka pyara Khan' the mouthpiece says “On one hand, there are some stars and filmmakers including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham and Kangana Ranaut for whom making or acting in a film full of nationalism and patriotism is like showing their loyalty to the country. On the other hand is an actor like Aamir Khan, who does not see any harm in building friendships with those that are considered enemies of India.”

"The way Aamir is hurting the sentiments of India by visiting Turkey needs to be understood. On one side, he calls himself 'secular' but then denies meeting Israel's PM when he visited India. If he really considers himself 'secular' then why is he planning to shoot for his upcoming movie in Turkey, the country which is supporting Pakistan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir?" it further asked.

"Aamir Khan's film Dangal collected over Rs 1400 crore in China whereas Salman Khan's Sultan collected only Rs 40 crore. In India, Aamir is the brand ambassador of the Chinese phone company Vivo that openly violates safety regulations. According to Global Times, Aamir Khan has more than 10 lakh followers on Chinese social media app Weibo," it stated.

Aamir Khan meets First Lady of Turkey

According to the official website of Presidency of the Republic of Turkey, the first lady received the actor at the presidential residence at the Huber Mansion in Istanbul on August 15, India's 74th Independence Day. First Lady Erdogan also tweeted about the meeting on her verified Twitter account.

Hint sinemasının dünyaca ünlü aktörü, yapımcı ve yönetmen @aamir_khan ile Huber Köşkü’nde keyifli bir sohbet gerçekleştirdik. Son filmi 'Laal Singh Chaddha'nın Hindistan'da yarıda kalan çekimlerini tamamlamak üzere Türkiye’yi tercih etmesinden büyük memnuniyet duydum. pic.twitter.com/uB3fU7udf6 — Emine Erdoğan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020

Aamir Khan's meeting made waves in certain quarters online because of the Turkish President's recent tilt towards Pakistan, as witnesses in Erdogan's visit to Islamabad early this year.

The ever-controversial Erdogan has also recently been in the news for converting the iconic 6th century Byzantine church Hajia Sophia from a museum back into a mosque in a perceived attempt to appease hardliner Turks.

