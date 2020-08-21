From Aamir Khan To Kajol; Bollywood Actors Who Have Been Conferred With Padma Shri Award

Receiving an award for one's hard work is an exhilarating experience for any individual and in Bollywood, there are several actors who have won not just numerous awards for their exceptional work as actors but have also been conferred with India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri. Here's the list of B-town actors who have received the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Bollywood actors with Padma Shri Award

Aamir Khan (2003)

Aamir Khan is counted amongst the biggest stars in India. A recipient of several accolades, including 4 National Awards, Padma Bhushan, and also an honorary title from the Government of China in the year 2017. In 2003, the Lagaan actor Aamir Khan received India's fourth-highest civilian award from then-president Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

Saif Ali Khan(2010)

In the year 2010, the Chote Nawab of Bollywood was conferred upon the Padma Shri Award for his unparallel contribution to Indian cinema. Saif Ali Khan was at the peak of his career when he received the Padma Shri Award by former President of India Pratibha Patil.

Irrfan Khan

Global cinema icon Irrfan Khan is one such actor who not only worked in Bollywood films but was a huge star in Hollywood as well. The stellar actor, in the year 2011, received the prestigious Padma Shri Award. The Hindi Medium actor passed away in April this year after battling a prolonged illness.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made India proud in the year 1994 when she bagged the titled of Miss World on an International stage and brought the crown home. Since then, Aishwarya has featured in a number of commercially successful films in India and abroad. In 2009, the diva was awarded India's fourth-highest civilian award for her outstanding contribution to Indian Cinema.

Kajol

DDLJ fame actor Kajol is a versatile actor who has given Indian cinema many hits. In 2011, Kajol received the Padma Shri award for her excellent contribution to the world of cinema. Kajol has also been awarded the Karamveer Puraskaar in the year 2008 prior to the Padma Shri. Karamveer Puraskar is a National Award which is given for "Social Justice and Citizen Action".

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is another mega movie star in Bollywood who has received the much-acclaimed Padma Shri award. The actor was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009. In addition to this, he has also won the Best Actor National award in the year 2017 for playing a decorated Naval officer in a biopic film titled Rustom.

