Samantha Akkineni's Vacation Outfits That Have Given Major Fashion Goals

Samantha Akkineni predominantly features in Tamil and Telugu films. The South Indian actor made her debut in 2010 with the movie Ye Maaya Chesave. Apart from her acting skills, she is also widely loved for her fashion statements. Her style is known to be chic yet creative at the same time. The actor is often spotted enjoying vacations with her beau and giving her fans major vacation styling inspirations. Here are some of her best vacation outfits to get inspired from.

The laid-back boss chic outfit

Samantha Akkineni was holidaying Goa with her husband a couple of days back. For a casual day out, she wore a striped shirt dress. The dress had button detailing with wrap around belt. The actor paired it up with tan ballerinas and a black sling bag. She completed the look with earrings and minimal makeup.

Also Read| Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Some Ethnic Looks You Could Steal From The Gorgeous Actor

The boss-lady outfit

The picture has Samantha donning a white coordinate set. Her top was an off-shoulder top paired with wide-leg pants. The actor paired it up with nude heels and black sunglasses. She kept her look minimal with a sleek ponytail and nude lips. She added colour to her outfit by carrying a tan-black coloured bag.

Also Read| Samantha Akkineni, Jr NTR react on the Hyderabad police encounter of all 4 rape accused

Waves and stripes go pretty well together

Samantha sported a striped coordinate set for a beach day out. The actor wore a red striped bralette and paired it with a tightly fitted bottom with the same print. She completed the look with gold hoops and a sleek bun. Her makeup was minimal with mascara lashed eyes and nude lips.

Also Read| Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya share their adorable vacation pictures

The party outfit

Samantha Akkineni pulled off a magenta pink coloured mini dress for an evening party. Her dress was a one-shoulder with wrap around belt at her waist. She completed the look with a sling bag of the same colour and nude stilettos. Her makeup was glammed up with smokey eyes and nude lips.

Also Read| Samantha Akkineni uploads a goofy picture; says she is awesome and Naga Chaitanya knows it

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.