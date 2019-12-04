Samantha Akkineni And Naga Chaitanya Share Their Adorable Vacation Pictures

Samantha Akkineni was recently seen on the big screen with her romantic comedy movie, Oh! Baby. The movie was a hit, and her fans loved her character massively. After giving a blockbuster movie, the South star went on a holiday with her husband, Naga Chaitanya. Papps and fans have always enjoyed the couple's social media PDA since the time they got married in 2017. The couple keeps sharing adorable pictures that are too cute to handle.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are currently holidaying in Singapore. Recently the celeb couple shared a series of photos on their social media accounts to treat their fans. Apart from many cute pictures together, Samantha also shared a photo along with their friends in Singapore. The post is giving #gang goals, and fans have bombarded the comment section with their affection towards Samantha and her husband, Naga Chaitanya.

Posts shared by Samantha

In the post, Samantha looks extremely flawless as she donned a single shoulder black gown. She styled the black gown with a shiny silver belt on her waist. Her hubby Naga Chaitanya is seen wearing a casual red Tshirt and jeans.

Other adorable pics of the South couple:

Naga Chaitanya is going to be seen in a comedy movie, Venky Mama, alongside Daggubati Venkatesh, Payal Rajput, and Rashi Khanna. The movie is going to release on December 13, 2019, and the masses are unable to hold their curiosity. Fans and paps wish good luck to the popular couple, Naga and Samantha, for their happy married life.

