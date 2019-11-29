Samantha Akkineni Uploads A Goofy Picture; Says She Is Awesome And Naga Chaitanya Knows It

Samantha Akkineni recently posted a picture of herself in a fun mood. In the picture which was made on her official Instagram handle, the actor can be seen posing with husband Naga Chaitanya. She has been getting a lot of love as most fans find the picture ‘cute’.

Samantha Akkineni says she is awesome and Rana Chaitanya knows it

Samantha Akkineni recently posted a picture on Instagram which has left the internet talking. In the post, Samantha Akkineni can be seen posing goofily. She can be seen taking a selfie with husband Naga Chaitanya in the picture. The picture has been posted with the location, Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The actor can be seen wearing a grey hoodie here. She has paired the hoodie with shimmery round earrings. She can be seen wearing minimum makeup with her hair tied back. In the background, her husband Rana Chaitanya can be seen wearing a leather jacket and a wristwatch. In the caption for the post, Samantha Akkineni can be seen talking about how she is awesome and husband Rana Chaitanya is aware of it. Have a look at the post here.

The actor can be seen receiving a lot of love for her post. Fans can be seen talking about how cute she looks and also about how they look good together. Actor Hansika has also commented on the picture which has been posted.

About Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is an Indian actor famous for her work in Tamil and Telugu films. The actor made her debut with the Telugu film, Ye Maaya Chesave which is a critically acclaimed film. She also won an award for her performance in this film. Thereafter, the actor has worked in a number of films which were received well, like Kaththi, Theri, and 24. She has a huge fan following down south for her performances, beauty and grace.

