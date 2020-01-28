Samantha Akkineni Tells Fan 'your Mom Must Be Angry With Me' For Gesture Expressing Love

Film stars are known to enjoy popularity, and it’s common for fans to go to extreme lengths to express their love for their favourites. Many of them travel across cities to land up at the star’s residence, and some even propose to them, like a fan of Kartik Aaryan had done recently. And those who don’t want to take such big steps, often profess their love on social media.

While fans keep showering praises and love on their favourite stars, only very few stand out in front of them. One such fan had a sweet way to express love for Samantha Akkineni. The fan filled pages of her notebook by writing ‘I love you Sam’ all over it with ‘Jaanu’, the name of her upcoming movie, at the center of pages.

The netizen even shared that it took 3.15 hours to do so and that her mother scolds her for spending time on it. However, she said she was not going to give up on her love for the actor because it was like a ‘journey’ that ‘starts at forever’ and ‘ends at never.’

Samantha was overwhelmed with her fan’s tweet, and wondered if her mother was angry with the actor for it. The Mersal star thanked her for it, but also urged her to study.

Here's the post

Oh gosh your mom must be angry with me .. Thankyou for your love but please study 🤗❤️ https://t.co/b9J3o5rWXu — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 27, 2020

Jaanu

Meanwhile, Jaanu is gearing up for release on February 7. The movie is the Telugu remake of Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi-starrer ‘96. Sharwanad steps into the shoes of the latter.

