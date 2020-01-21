Samantha Akkineni Shares A Sweet Post To Highlight End Of The Family Man's Shoot

The massive internet streaming service, Amazon Prime has been a great path for the young filmmakers of the country. Because of the streaming site, the demand for films has increased which directly creates more job opportunities. A number of youngsters have entered the film industry by expressing their talent through digital content. Similarly, Samantha Akkineni is going to make her digital debut with the second season of the Amazon series, The Family Man. The series is directed by Raj and DK and reportedly, the crew has completed the shoot of the series. They lead actor shared a picture on her Instagram to highlight the last day of the shoot. Read more to know about Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram post.

Samantha Akkineni speaks about the crew members of The Family Man

The actor shared the picture with some amazing words that thanked the directors of the film for the opportunity granted. She said that this particular role is completely different from anything she has ever done before. She said that it feels like just yesterday when Samantha locked herself in a dark room and promised to discover ‘her’ world as dedicatedly as she could. And on after completing the shoot, she can proudly claim that she did a good job at it.

Queen is back 🔥🔥🔥💪💪💪

This time on Digital platform

Watched #TheFamilyMan Web series and Eagerly waiting for #TheFamilyMan2

Waiting to see what kind of role @Samanthaprabhu2 is playing in #TheFamilyMan2 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/6UphhibVdE — Diya💃🏻Samantha ❤ (@Diya_Samantha) January 20, 2020

IT'S A WRAP ! REBEL STAR SAM 🔥



Words from the director of #TheFamilyMan series for @Samanthaprabhu2 !



His praising increasing the hype of the role played by #SamanthaAkkineni 😍🔥



Waiting Eagerly ❤ pic.twitter.com/wVLyuGNUlT — × Kαvín Kαnnαn × (@HBK_Memes) January 20, 2020

