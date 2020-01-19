Naga Chaitanya's Best Onscreen Pairings; From Samantha Akkineni To Keerthy Suresh

Naga Chaitanya is an Indian film actor who is currently in the Telugu cinema making news for his recent flick Venky Mama alongside his uncle Venkatesh while his uncle Suresh Babu produced the movie. Naga Chaitanya made his Tollywood debut with the Telugu film Josh in 2009.

He is the son of popular Telugu legend Akkineni Nagarjuna who is himself the son of veteran actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Take a look at the Manam actor's best on-screen pairings.

Samantha Akkineni

The movie Ye Maaya Chesave saw the real-life couple paired on screen for the first time with the movie being the second movie of Naga Chaitanya. The 2014 movie Manam also saw both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya paired opposite each other in the movie which featured three generations of the Akkineni family. Apart from these two, the real-life couple has appeared together in films including Mahanati, Autonagar Surya, and Majili.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh who played the role of the popular superstar Savitri in the movie Mahanati saw Keerthy getting a lot of praise for her portrayal. She did an undeniably tremendous job playing the role of Savitri and received the national award for the best actress of this film.

Although Naga Chaitanya and Keerthy Suresh's role was for a short duration in Mahanati yet it was appreciated which led to her role in NC's next movie titled Bangarraju. The movie is slated to be a sequel to the blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana that had Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles.

Shruti Hassan

Shruti Hassan's pairing with Naga Chaitanya was well appreciated in the movie Premam in 2016. The movie was a remake of the Malayali film of the same name starring Shruti Haasan, Madonna Sebastian, and Anupama Parameswaran alongside Naga Chaitanya. The film was one of the Chaitanya's super hit films.

Naga Chaitanya’s latest film Venky Mama was released on December 13, 2019, where he was seen with his uncle Daggubati Venkatesh in this movie. The movie has been receiving great response from fans as well as the critics.

Recently, Naga Chaitanya signed the lead role in Geetha Govindam director Parasuram's next film titled NC20. Naga Chaitanya also released the poster of his film with Sai Pallavi titled NC 19 a few days ago.

