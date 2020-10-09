Sana Khan Decides To Leave Showbiz; Divya Agarwal, Salman Yusuf Khan & Others React

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan has decided to leave show biz and take the path to religion. Recently on her Instagram, she announced that she will now be serving humanity. Many of her celeb friends reached out to her on social media on the same. Here's what they said.

Sana Khan on Instagram made an announcement that she will no longer work in the showbiz industry. Known for her Bigg Boss performance, the ex-contestant seems she is ready to walk the path of religion and serve humanity. Many showered their best wishes and blessings on her present endeavour.

Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal who is known for her journey on Splitsvilla and Ace of Space reached out to Sana Khan through Instagram comments. She said, "Whatever makes you happy. You are a beautiful soul.. you were a pure heart then even when working for the showbiz and even better now. So happy you found your path. Allah aapko dhersari khushiyaan de..Ameen ♥ï¸". Take a look here:

Ridhi Dogra

Popular television celeb, Ridhi Dogre also conveyed her best wishes to Sana. She wrote, "Sana my girl Wish you so much love and joy that you already carry within you as a person. Be blessed today and everyday. ♥ï¸". Take a look:

Muzamil Ibrahim

The actor who is known for being quite popular in the Tv industry also wished Sana all the best for her future. Taking to the comment section he wrote, "I wish you good fortune and great life ahead in whatever you chose to do. May Allah bless us and guide us all". Check out his comment:

Salman Yusuf Khan

Salman is a popular choreographer who is also known for his amazing acting skills. In response to Sana's decision he wrote, "May Allah forgive your shortcomings .. and grant u magfirah ... more power to you .. dua Mai yaad rakhna ..". See here:

Vanit Bakshi

He is a popular singer, writer and also a music composer. Commenting on Sana's post he wrote, "While reading it firstly i got scared that what you gonna explain here maybe something heart broken, but after reading it finally got that you explained about the best decision of your life♥ï¸Allah bless u for your good deeds". Check his comment:

Image credit: Divya Agarwal, Salman Yusuf Khan Instagram, Vanit Bakshi Instagram

