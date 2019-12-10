'Suryodivo Chandrudiv' Song From 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Is Mahesh Babu's Personal Favourite

Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up to kickstart the new year on a high note with Anil Ravipudi’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. Babu will be portraying the role of an Army personnel in the film. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru have recently released a new song from the film.

Suryodivo Chandrudiv: A soulful number

For the past few weeks, Mahesh Babu has been actively sharing posters and teaser of his upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu recently shared a lyrical video of the second number from his film. The track is titled Suryodivo Chandrudiv and is sung by B Praak. The song is a soulful number and has a very warm feel to it. Mahesh Babu also stated that the song is one of his personal favorites.

While talking about the song, Punjabi artist B Praak said that he always wanted to compose a South Indian song. He also revealed that the song was a bit challenging at first, but then he slowly got the hang of it. Suryodivo Chandrudiv is a visualisation of Mahesh Babu’s character in the film. The song sheds light on his family and the role that they play in his life in the film. Suryodivo Chandrudiv’s lyrical video consists of stills from the film and a behind-the-scenes video of the cast during the filming.

Check out the lyrical video of Suryodivo Chandrudiv here:

In addition to announcing the release of the song, Mahesh Babu also shared two stills from the film. The same was even added to the song. In both the stills, Mahesh is seen walking through the fields along with actor Vijayashanthi.

Check out Mahesh Babu’s post here:

Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Vijayasanthi, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Rajendra Prasad in the pivotal roles. The movie has been reportedly shot in multiple locations including Kashmir. It has been directed by Anil Ravipudi and is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju, and Mahesh Babu under their respective banners AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment. Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to release on January 11, 2019, which will also be the festival of Makar Sankranti.

