Sarileru Neekevvaru Action-thriller Could Mark Mahesh Babu's Bollywod Debut?

South Indian popular actor Mahesh Baby is all set to portray the role of an army officer in his upcoming film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' which has left his fans super excited. Ever since the trailer of the movie is out, Mahesh Babu's fans have not been able to control their excitement. The teaser of the movie has received many positive reviews from fans as well as critics across the country.

Various south Indian movies like Baahubali, Saaho, KGF have released in multiple languages and have broken all records. Reportedly, the makers of the movie have received calls from the distributors from the north as well as Bollywood. The calls have been made requesting the makers to also release the film in Hindi. If the makers agree the film might have a multilingual release. Sarileru Neekevvaru could mark Mahesh Babu's Bollywood debut.

Mahesh Babu's 25th film Maharshi was a success and he is all set to greet his fans again with Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu in the teaser looks stunning as he is seen sporting the army uniform. The fans have also mentioned that the teaser of the movie has evoked the patriotic feelings in many.

Mahesh Babu in the movie is seen thrashing enemies of the country in the power-packed action thriller. Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayasanthi, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Rajendra Prasad in the pivotal roles. The movie is said to be shot in multiple locations across the country. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their respective banners AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.

Watch the teaser of the movie

