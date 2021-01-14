Seema Biswas' Quiz For Fans: Check How Well You Know The 'Bandit Queen' Of Bollywood?

Quick links:
Seema Biswas, a veteran Bollywood actress whom we all know for portraying Phoolan Devi in Shekar Kapur's National Award-winning film 'The Bandit Queen' is turning 56 today. Actress Seema Biswas' movies like ' Bandit Queen ', ' Vivah', 'Khamoshi', ' Water ', ' Ek Hasina Thi ', has put her on the nationwide radar for being one of the most talented actresses of her generation.
On the occasion of Seema Biswas' birthday, here is a quiz, for all the 'Bandit Queen' fans, to test your knowledge about Seema Biswas' movies and how well do you know Seema Biswas' trivia:
1. Seema Biswas had won the National Film Award (Best Actress) for which 1994 film?
Dilwale
Bandit Queen
Aag
Andaaz Apna Apna
2. Seema Biswas was born in which city of Assam?
Guwahati
Tezpur
Silchar
Nalbhari
3. Seema Biswas made her acting debut in which Bollywood film?
Bandit Queen
Amshini
Khamoshi: The Musical
Water
4. Seema Biswas won the Genie Award for Best Actress for which film?
Omkara
Water
Vivaah
Adharm
5. Seema Biswas had won her first Star Screen Award for which 1996 film?
Khamoshi: The Musical
Raja Hindustani
Ghatak
Masoom
6. Which Indian film marked Seema Biswas' last on-screen appearance?
Half Girlfriend
Funny Boy
Bhoga Kirikee
Freaky Ali
7. Seem Biswas has considered this National Film Award-winning actress as her role model. Who is it?
Sharmila Tagore
Surekha Sikri
Sridevi
Shabana Azmi
8. Seema Biswas had graduated from which college to pursue her career in acting?
Film and Television Institute of India, Pune
National School of Drama, Delhi
Asian Academy of Film and Television
Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata
9. Seema Biswas was aspiring to become which professional prior to her career as an actress?
Screenwriter
Lawyer
Journalist
Chef
10. Seema Biswas will be next be seen in which upcoming web series?
The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime)
Delhi Crime Season 2 (Netflix)
Tandav (Amazon Prime)
Asur (Voot Select)
Bandit Queen
Nalbhari
Amshini
Water
Khamoshi: The Musical
Funny Boy
Surekha Sikri
National School of Drama, New Delhi
Lawyer
The Family Man Season 2
