Seema Biswas' Quiz For Fans: Check How Well You Know The 'Bandit Queen' Of Bollywood?

Seema Biswas, a veteran Bollywood actress whom we all know for portraying Phoolan Devi in Shekar Kapur's National Award-winning film 'The Bandit Queen' is turning 56 today. Actress Seema Biswas' movies like ' Bandit Queen ', ' Vivah', 'Khamoshi', ' Water ', ' Ek Hasina Thi ', has put her on the nationwide radar for being one of the most talented actresses of her generation.

On the occasion of Seema Biswas' birthday, here is a quiz, for all the 'Bandit Queen' fans, to test your knowledge about Seema Biswas' movies and how well do you know Seema Biswas' trivia:

You are a true fan if you can answer all ten questions of this Seema Biswas' Quiz!

1. Seema Biswas had won the National Film Award (Best Actress) for which 1994 film?

Dilwale

Bandit Queen

Aag

Andaaz Apna Apna​​​​​​

2. Seema Biswas was born in which city of Assam?

Guwahati

Tezpur

Silchar

Nalbhari

3. Seema Biswas made her acting debut in which Bollywood film?

Bandit Queen

Amshini

Khamoshi: The Musical

Water

4. Seema Biswas won the Genie Award for Best Actress for which film?

Omkara

Water

Vivaah

Adharm

5. Seema Biswas had won her first Star Screen Award for which 1996 film?

Khamoshi: The Musical

Raja Hindustani

Ghatak

Masoom

6. Which Indian film marked Seema Biswas' last on-screen appearance?

Half Girlfriend

Funny Boy

Bhoga Kirikee

Freaky Ali

7. Seem Biswas has considered this National Film Award-winning actress as her role model. Who is it?

Sharmila Tagore

Surekha Sikri

Sridevi

Shabana Azmi

8. Seema Biswas had graduated from which college to pursue her career in acting?

Film and Television Institute of India, Pune

National School of Drama, Delhi

Asian Academy of Film and Television

Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata

9. Seema Biswas was aspiring to become which professional prior to her career as an actress?

Screenwriter

Lawyer

Journalist

Chef

​​​​​​​10. Seema Biswas will be next be seen in which upcoming web series?

The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime)

Delhi Crime Season 2 (Netflix)

Tandav (Amazon Prime)

Asur (Voot Select)

Seema Biswas' birthday quiz Answers:

Bandit Queen Nalbhari Amshini Water Khamoshi: The Musical Funny Boy Surekha Sikri National School of Drama, New Delhi Lawyer The Family Man Season 2

Promo Pic Credits: A still from Shekhar Kapur's 'Bandit Queen' (1994) movie

