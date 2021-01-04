Deepa Mehta's 'A Funny Boy' Not Available In India, Read To Know Why

Deepa Mehta is one of the notable filmmakers of the country. She helmed a movie titled A Funny Boy which released in 2020. It is based on a 1994 novel authored by Shyam Selvadurai which goes by the same name. In what comes as a surprising piece of news, Deepa Mehta's A Funny Boy will not be available for streaming on Netflix in India. Read ahead to know why.

Deepa Mehta's A Funny Boy not available on Netflix India

According to a report by SpotboyE, director Deepa Mehta's A Funny Boy will not be available for streaming on Netflix in India because the movie is being licensed to Netflix only in a few countries. It is not available for streaming in several countries including India as well. Since Netflix India does not have the licence to stream the movie, it will not be available for viewing. There are also reports of the movie being banned in India because of the strong political references made in the movie.

Canadian drama film A Funny Boy revolves around a boy who is acknowledging his homosexuality and coming to terms with it. The plot of the movie is set against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan Civil War. The tensions between the Tamil and the Sinhalese people were escalating. A Funny Boy cast includes Arush Nand, Nimmi Harasgama, Ali Kazmi, Agam Darshi, Seema Biswas, Rehan Mudannayake and Shivantha Wijesinha.

This movie also marked Canada's official entry in the Academy Awards. It has been nominated under the Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The movie contains many dialogues in English and this is the reason why it was rejected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science (AMPAS). As per the rules of the Academy, a feature film cannot contain over 50 per cent dialogues to be nominated in the Best International Film category.

Deepa Mehta's films are largely based on lesser-talked about issues. She is best known for her Elements Trilogy films Fire, Earth and Water. The movie Earth marked India's official entry into Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. She also directed Midnight's Children which released in 2012. It is based on the novel authored by Salman Rushdie that goes by the same name.

Image courtesy- @filmreviewdailyofficial Instagram

