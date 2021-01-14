Did You Know Anupam Kher Once Only Had Rs 37 In His Pocket And Slept At Stations?

Anupam Kher, as of this writing, has been a part of five hundred and seventeen projects. The veteran actor, since his debut with the 1984 film, Saaransh, has gone on to play a diverse range of characters. But, as per Kher, there was a time when he had to struggle to get through the day as a newcomer who came with only 37 rupees in his pocket and had to take to train station platforms to get a good night's sleep.

The post below, which was shared by Humans Of Bombay, has Anupam Kher divulging into his formative years, which also involves the period that he spent on train stations and the time when Anupam Kher's mother kept the news of her hospitalization from him around that time. Kher can also be seen talking about the bond that he shares with his mother. The post below also talks about how Anupam Kher's mother molded him as a human being and the position that she holds in Anupam Kher's family. One must read the caption of the post to know more about the early years of the actor.

The Post:

Anupam Kher's family:

Anupam Kher lives with his brother Raju Kher and mother Dulari in Mumbai. The actor's wife, Kirron Kher, is currently in Chandigarh. Anupam Kher's mother, Dulari Kher, is now an Internet sensation, courtesy of the #DulariRocks video series that can be viewed on Anupam Kher's Instagram handle.

Anupam Kher's movies:

Since his act in the 1984 feature, Kher has given the moviegoers characters like Shyam Lal from Tehzaab, Deodhar Shastri in Ram Lakhan, and Gorakh Nath in Nagina 2. Anupam Kher even got to show his versatility with a series of comedic roles in a myriad of television shows and films and is still doing the same to date. The list of Anupam Kher's movies is long and vast.

Some of his most recent pieces of work are 2018's Hotel Mumbai, 2019's One Day, The Accidental Prime Minister, M.S Dhoni:The Untold Story, and Baby, to name a few. The actor also likes to be a part of projects that are conceived and produced in the west and has appeared in many Hollywood productions. Some of those are Kumail Nanjiani's The Big Sick, Bride, and Prejudice, Bend It Like Beckham, and even the Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence-starrer Silver Linings Playbook. Kher was also seen essaying an important part in Netflix's Sense8.

