Vikram's 'Cobra': Actor Shane Nigam Gets Replaced By THIS Actor

Popular South Indian actor Vikram is reportedly busy shooting for his next in Chennai. The Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial, titled, Cobra will reportedly be a multi-lingual that will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The upcoming movie was supposed to mark the Tamil debut of popular Malayalam actor Shane Nigam. But, if the reports are to go by, the popular Malayalam actor has been replaced by a newbie. Here is all you need to know about this casting coup.

Shane Nigam replaced by this newbie in Vikram's Cobra

A recent media report revealed that Shane Nigam is replaced by the Big Brother actor Sarjano Khalid. The newbie, who made his acting debut with Malayalam movie June, made waves with his impressive acting chops and charming looks. The report revealed that Shane Nigam's replacement is an aftermath of his ongoing controversy with Producers Association Kerala.

Shane Nigam replaced from Cobra due to his fallout with Producers Association controversy?

A few months ago, the producers of Shane Nigam-starrer Veyil, accused him of breaching a contract. The matter escalated to the Producers Association Kerala, who issued a cinema ban for Shane. Following which, the popular Malayalam actor was reportedly removed from three Malayalam movies. A few weeks ago, the news of Shane Nigam being replaced from Seenu Ramasamy's Spa was in the news.

All you need to know about Vikram-starrer Cobra



The upcoming multi-lingual, starring Vikram in the lead, will also mark the acting debut of Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. According to the reports, the cricketer has wrapped up his parts in Cobra. Besides Vikram and Irfan Pathan, the movie also features Asuran fame Teejay in a pivotal role. According to the reports, the upcoming movie will hit the marquee in April 2020.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Ajay Gnanamuthu Twitter, Chiyaan Vikram Instagram)

