Best Tamil Films About Female Friendships That Should Be On Your Watchlist

Female friendships have been portrayed in films for a very long time. Initially, female friendships were never the highlight of the film but later they started receiving greater importance and filmmakers started making movies based on the concept. Many Tamil movies like Mayangukiral Oru Maadhu, Snegithiye, Sakuntalai, Vattathukkul Chadhuram, Neethane En Ponvasantham have portrayed female friendships and showcased the love, bond, friendship and concern between the main characters beautifully. Listed below are some of the major scenes with female friendships in Tamil cinema:

Tamil movies: Female friendships in Tamil cinema

1) Sakuntalai

This is one of the earliest films in the Tamil cinema that started showcasing female friendships. The Tamil movie is based on the story of the mythological queen Shakuntala, whose tale is told in the Mahabharata. The Tamil movie does not focus a lot on female friendship but showcases Sakuntalai's bond her friends.

2) Snegithiye

This is another film that showcases female friendship. The film is based on the story of Vasu and Radhika who try to avoid Radhika's arranged marriage by saying that she loves Ramesh, a fictional man. The film has been directed by Priyadarshan.

3) Mayangukiral Oru Maadhu

This is another Tamil movie that showcases the love and bond between females. The film is directed by S. P. Muthuraman and produced by S. Baskar. The movie stars R. Muthuraman, Sujatha, Thengai Srinivasan, and Vijayakumar in lead roles.

4) Neethaane En Ponvasantham

This is another film that depicts some strong female bonds. The film talks about the love story between Varun and Nithya who are in love with each other but due to different career choices, they break up. The film shows the strong bond between best friends, Nithya and Jenny.

5) Vattathukkul Chadhuram

This is another great Tamil movie to watch. The film tells the story of Anu who falls in love with Karthik, who is her best friend Malathy's brother. The film shows how the two friends love and sacrifice things in life for each other. The Tamil movie is directed by S. P. Muthuraman.

