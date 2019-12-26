Vikram's New Movie Titled 'Cobra', Motion Poster Released By Makers | WATCH

Vikram's upcoming movie, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, has been titled Cobra. This new information was revealed via a motion poster. The movie will be starring Srinidhi Shetty, who is known for the movie KGF. According to an article in a leading daily, Vikram will be playing the role of a photographer and will have as many as 25 different avatars.

Vikram's new movie Cobra

Sources claim that the movie will be starring Irrfan Pathan as the antagonist. The music of the movie will be given by composer AR Rahman. According to early reports, the movie was initially titled as Amar. Ajay, in an interview with a leading daily, talked about how the protagonist's character and cobra has a link. He then said that it reveals anything more, he will be giving too many details. The movie will be made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

The shooting of the movie is progressing in Chennai, which will wrap up in the next couple of days. The next schedule includes travelling and shooting in Russia and Europe. The article also claimed that the first poster of the movie will be revealed by the end of January.

Ajay Gnanamuthu also shared with the newspaper that Vikram's role in the movie will be a challenging one. He also claimed that even though Vikram has taken up challenging roles before this, he believes that the role in Cobra will be better than others.

The movie's shooting is expected to wrap up by January 2020. Vikram will be also seen in the movie Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is also currently on floors in Thailand. Pooniyin Selvan will also star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

