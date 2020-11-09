Shantanu Maheshwari Becomes India's First Hip-Hop League Owner; Read Details Here

On November 8, 2020, Shantanu Maheshwari conducted an Instagram Live and announced about becoming the league owner of India’s first-ever and largest Hip-Hop league which is powered by Breezer Vivid Shuffle. In a live video, he introduced the brand ambassadors for the event. This will be the first digital edition that is conceptualised and produced by Only Much Louder Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Shantanu Maheshwari becomes the owner of India's first Hip-Hop League

As per DNA, Shantanu will be leading and mentoring the entire dance league for the event which will comprise not only hip-hop dancers but artists from various beats like rap, breakers, poppers, graffiti artists and many more who will be under Shantanu’s guidance for the upcoming months. Speaking to DNA, the dancer shared his excitement by saying that helping and recognising the talent which needs to be showcased to the world has always been his aim. Getting to that as well as being a mentor and guide of the young aspiring talented people through the league is something he is eagerly looking forward to.

Adding to that, Shantanu informed that this time since it is a great mix of talents from different beats, he personally feels amazing and it is a brilliant way to make them shine. He continued to say that he will make sure those part of the league enjoys themselves throughout the event and he can guide them in the best way possible.

Kriti and Vijay appreciate Shantanu and his dancing skills

In the live session on Instagram, the two stars- Kriti and Vijay appreciated Shantanu and his dancing skills. They also liked his International dance performances which include his World Of Dance Season 2’s performance as their most favourite. Arjun Reddy star Vijay also admitted having watching his performances with his crew Desi Hoppers and was totally impressed with his dancing talent.

Shantanu Maheshwari is an Indian dancer and actor who has made the country proud by performing at International shows flaunting his dancing skills. He has participated with his dance crew Desi Hoppers in Hollywood shows such as America’s Got Talent, World of Dance Season 2 and has won World Of Dance 2015 Championship in Los Angeles, USA. He debuted on television with the popular dance show Dil Dosti Dance.

