'Shazam' Cast: Here Is The Main Cast And All The Characters They Played In The Movie

Shazam was a 2019 superhero movie based in the DCEU. It is based on the DC character, Billy Batson, aka Shazam. The movie was directed by David F. Sandberg and is considered to be one of the most entertaining movies in the DCEU. The story of Shazam follows a teenage boy who gains the magical ability to turn into an adult superhuman after he is chosen as a champion by a mysterious old wizard.

Shazam starred Asher Angel as the teenage version of Billy Batson while Zachary Levi played the role of adult Billy with superpowers, aka Shazam. Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou also play important roles in the movie. Here is a look at the Shazam movie cast and the characters they play.

Shazam cast and the characters they play

Also Read | Spider-Man Will Be Accompanied By A Cute Spider-Cat In 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales Game'

Asher Angel as Billy Batson

Asher Angel plays the role of teenage Billy Batson in the movie. Billy Batson is the lead of the movie and is an orphaned boy who is constantly looking for his real mother. Despite his bad attitude, the elderly wizard Shazam chooses Billy Batson as his successor. Thus, Billy Batson becomes the new Shazam, gaining superpowers and the ability to transform into an adult.

Zachary Levi as Shazam

Also Read | 'The Shining' Movie From 1980 Labelled As 'misogynistic' By Stephen King

Zachary Levi plays the role of superhero Shazam, who is the adult version of Billy Batson. Billy can turn into Shazam whenever he yells out his superhero name. Whenever he turns into Shazam, Billy gets the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury.

Mark Strong as Dr. Thaddeus Sivana

Also Read | Britney Spears Slays In An Animal Print Bikini; Enjoys A Shoulder Ride With BF Sam Asghari

Mark Strong plays the role of the main villain, Dr Thaddeus Sivana. Thaddeus is rejected by the old wizard Shazam and fails to become the Champion. He also loses his family and becomes the host for a group of demons known as the Seven Deadly Sins. Shazam then has to become a superhero to save the world from Sivana's wrath.

Jack Dylan Grazer as Frederick "Freddy" Freeman

Jack Dylan Grazer features as Frederick "Freddy" Freeman in Shazam. Freddy is Billy's disabled foster brother who is constantly bullied at school. However, he is saved by Billy and the two become close friends. Freddy is also one of the few people who know that Billy is Shazam.

Also Read | The 'Last Son Of Isaac LeMay' Filming Location & Details About The Sam Worthington Starrer

[image source: Shazam movie Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.