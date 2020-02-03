Bigg Boss Kannada Winner: Everything You Need To Know About Shine Shetty's Grand Prize

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 results were announced recently. This season has been one of the fascinating seasons of all time. It has not only entertained the audience but also kept them guessing until the end about who is going to win the title. The show was hosted by Kichcha Sudeep. The top 5 finalists of the show were Vasuki Vaibhav, Shine Shetty, Kuri Prathap, Bhoomi Shetty, and Deepika Das. Bollywood actor Salman Khan also appeared on the show through a video call and learned a few Kananda words from Kichcha Sudeep. The winner of Bigg Boss season 7 Shine Shetty also shared his happiness with the audience. Let us take a look at what Shine Shetty won.

What did Shine Shetty win?

The winner of Bigg Boss Kannada, Shine Shetty, received the trophy, a cheque of ₹50 lakhs and also a Tata Altroz which is priced at ₹ 5.29 lakhs in India. However, the journey of the contestants in the house has not been easy with tasks and various fights between the contestants. Shine Shetty also shared the excitement on his Instagram and congratulated Vasuki Vaibhav, Kuri Prathap, Bhoomi Shetty, and Deepika Das for their respective positions and talked about his Bigg Boss journey.

The votes of the audience

As the counting ended, Shine Shetty received more votes than Vasuki Vaibhav and Kuri Prathap. As per reports, Kuri Prathap was leading but people changed their minds and wanted Shine Shetty to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss season 7.

