Should Prithvi Shaw be dropped for 2nd Test? Bollywood celebs debate youngster's poor form

Talent at a young age often leads to comparisons to greats and Prithvi Shaw too is often mentioned in the same breath as prodigy-turned-legend Sachin Tendulkar. However, the youngster has not been able to impress since his debut two years ago, where he had scored a century as a 19-year-old. Amid talk on him being replaced for the second Test against Australia, even celebrities of the film industry like Saiyami Kher, Nakuul Mehta and Meiyang Chang shared their thoughts on his talent and how he can improve.

Bollywood celebs on Prithvi Shaw

Recently actor Nakuul Mehta shared an article written by former Indian opening batsman and commentator Aakash Chopra who believed that it was not time to write Prithvi Shaw off yet.

Nakuul praised the article for a ‘solid defense’ of the child prodigy, though it was not 'convenient to the popular narrative. '

Insightful read! Trust @cricketaakash to put things as they are. Not convinient to 'our' /popular narrative but makes for a solid defense of the child prodigy. 👏@ajaxsingh you are going to so resonate with this! https://t.co/rstNCI2Lm5 — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 22, 2020

Actor Saiyami Kher agreed with the ‘defense' and called Shaw a 'young exciting talent.' The Mirzya star hoped that he comes back strong and a ‘little work’ on his technique, could make him come back and 'dominate the Australian bowling.' She also suggested that his U-19 coach could help.

Very well written. I feel shaw is such a young exciting talent. He will be back strong. Little work on his technique and I hope he comes back to dominant good fast bowling in Australia. Maybe his U-19 coach should help out :) — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) December 22, 2020

Actor Meiyang Chang, however, was not convinced with Aakash and Nakuul’s ‘defense’ and termed it as 'weak as Shaw's current defense.' The Badmaash Company star agreed that the player should be given more chances, but felt this was not the right time. He also highlighted the batsman's ‘torrid’ IPL before that, the practice matches and even a dropped catch.

Nakuul, however, was in two minds, and called it a ‘tough call’, sharing that no specialist openers were a part of the squad.

I'll have to disagree on this one. The defense is as weak as Shaw's current defense. He should definitely be given more chances, but should that be now? I doubt it. A torrid IPL season, terrible 2-3 practice matches against Aus-A and Test 1 (and that dropped catch ). — Ｍｉｓｔｅｒ Ｃｈａｎｇ (@MeiyangChang) December 22, 2020

Prithvi Shaw to be replaced?

Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for a duck in the first innings in the first Test at Adelaide. He scored 4 in the second innings as India recorded its lowest Test score of all time, 36, leading to a defeat. Reports of the team management giving KL Rahul or Shubman Gill a place in his favour are doing the rounds, with some former cricketers also raising voice for it.

