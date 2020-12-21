Mohammad Kaif Cites Inexperience For Prithvi Shaw's Adelaide Debacle With The Bat

Mohammad Kaif has backed a struggling Prithvi Shaw after he had failed with the bat in the recently-concluded first Test at the Adelaide Oval. Shaw had a forgettable outing as he had failed to trouble the scorers in the first innings and could only manage a run-a-ball four in the second. He was dismissed in a similar fashion in both the innings by new-ball bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins respectively.

'This was the first time': Mohammad Kaif

Kaif went on to say that the youngster does not have the experience of playing the moving balls back home and the reason why he failed to make an impact in the first Test was because he had played the pink-ball game for the very first time and that too on Australian soil.

“Your technique definitely helps you to play the good balls. You don’t get to play the moving balls in India which Prithvi Shaw is facing from Starc or Cummins. They are the world’s best bowlers who bowl at a speed of 145 kph. This was the first time Shaw has played a pink-ball Test match and it is on Australian soil. So that difficulty was bound to come,” said the former Indian middle-order batsman while interacting on Sony Sports Network.

Will Prithvi Shaw get another chance?

Meanwhile, India's 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup-winning skipper who could not even get into double figures in the last match was criticised by one and all and many cricket pundits have also gone on to say that the youngster should be benched. Now, it remains to be seen whether he will get another go at the MCG or he will be warming the bench as the visitors look to stage a comeback with the series on the line.

A must-win contest for Team India

This is a must-win encounter for India as a loss here would mean that the Aussies end up taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series. A win at the iconic MCG will help the hosts in securing the series irrespective of the outcome in the final two Tests in Sydney and Brisbane respectively.

