Ricky Ponting Picks Between IPL Mentees Prithvi Shaw And Rishabh Pant For Boxing Day Test

After their humiliating defeat against Australia at Adelaide, the Indian team will have to make several tough calls going into the Boxing Dat Test. The team management will be forced to introduce changes as the visitors look to regroup in the absence of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has also suggested an immediate change in India's middle-order.

India vs Australia 2020: Ricky Ponting reckons Rishabh Pant's inclusion is essential for Team India

Indian batsmen's shortcomings were exposed by the Aussie pace battery in the Day and Night Test in Adelaide. After a decent outing in the first innings, where they managed to post a score of 244 after a gutsy half-century by skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian batting line-up suffered an embarrassing collapse in their second innings. None of the players could manage to cross the double-figure mark, and they were bundled out for a paltry score of 36.

Australian legend Ricky Ponting shared his views in a conversation with cricket.com.au, where he highlighted a few changes that the side must incorporate in order to bounce back after the pink-ball test debacle. The prolific batsman mentioned how it will be tough for the Indian contingent to fight back after such a miserable performance, and that too without Virat Kohli. This is why he feels that the Indian think-tank should give Rishabh Pant the preference for the upcoming matches, as he would add the much-needed depth in the struggling middle-order.

Notably, Ricky Ponting has seen Rishabh Pant's progress from close quarters during his stint with the Delhi IPL team, and he opined that the left-hander can be instrumental in changing the fortunes of the Indian team. He also mentioned how Prithvi Shaw's failures need to be looked upon and a decision needs to be made regarding his selection. Ponting is well aware of the capabilities of the two cricketers and was also spot on with his predictions regarding Prithvi Shaw's inability to cope up with the incoming delivery.

"If he does have a chink in his armour it's the ball which does come back into him...



"Quite often leaves a big gap between bat and pad and that's where the Aussies will target." @RickyPonting at his peerless best for the Prithvi Shaw wicket #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4nh67zBcpU — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2020

Can Rishabh Pant help India stage a turnaround?

The flamboyant batsman has often received criticism for his reckless shot selection. However, the player has often contributed significantly with the bat in red-ball cricket for the Indian team. Moreover, Rishabh Pant has had a fruitful run in the Australian conditions as well, and he also is the first Indian wicketkeeper to rake in a century in Australia. He showcased his scintillating form in the second tour game as well, where he slammed a spectacular century.

India vs Australia 2020

The second Test of the 'Border-Gavaskar' trophy is extremely crucial for the Indian side, especially after their underwhelming performance in the opening fixture. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team for the remainder of the series, whereas Mohammed Shami's injury will also be a major point of concern for the visitors. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will be eying to put up a strong show in the upcoming encounter.

India vs Australia schedule

India vs Australia 2nd Test – Melbourne Cricket Ground between December 26 and December 30

India vs Australia 3rd Test – Sydney Cricket Ground between January 7 and January 11

India vs Australia 4th Test – The Gabba between January 15 and January 19

