Adam Gilchrist Pinpoints India's Biggest Concern Ahead Of Boxing Day Test

The Indian team’s shambolic performance in the second innings of the India vs Australia first test has many cricket pundits pointing out the numerous flaws in India’s batting. The visitors were also criticized for their poor day on the field during Australia’s first innings. The Virat Kohli-led side dropped as much as 4 clear cut chances. Despite managing to continue well with the ball, the dropped chances did not affect the result much but fielding still remains a point of major concern for the Indian team. Adam Gilchrist has his say on the changes the visitors need to make before the second Test.

That's that from the 1st Test.



Australia win by 8 wickets and go 1-0 up in the four-match series.



Scorecard - https://t.co/dBLRRBSJrx #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/B00dlrLoeu — BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2020

With India registering their lowest ever total in Test cricket, former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist addressed the changes that the visitors need to make in the team and how they could solve the issues. Writing for his column in Mid Day, Adam Gilchrist started off by mentioning the main concern with Indian opener Prithvi Shaw.

Adam Gilchrist points out Prithvi Shaw as India's problem

The former Australian batsman mentioned how Prithvi Shaw’s early dismissal in both the innings put the Indian team on the back foot. He goes on to mention how the young batter was in Australia during India’s last series here and much was expected from the hype and build-up around the youngster. Gilchrist was convinced that Australia made a clear plan to exploit the gap between his bat and pad and that is a huge cause of worry for Shaw himself as well as the Indian team going ahead in the series.

Also Read Aus Opener Joe Burns Reveals Why He Will Not Give Any Advice To A Struggling Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw had a forgetful outing in the first Test match as he was dismissed for a duck in the first innings while only managing 4 runs in the second. His dismissals looked like a carbon copy of each other in both the innings as Australia bowlers managed to clean bowled him uprooting his stumps in the first Test match. Gilchrist mentioned how Shaw is prone to expansive shots which could backfire in Australian conditions, as the player is likely to edge one ball towards gully. Not taking away anything from the talented youngster, the World Cup winner added how the Indian selectors will find it tricky with his selection for the second Test match.

Also Read Sanjay Manjrekar Stirs Up Another Controversy With Latest Comments On Ravindra Jadeja?

Adam Gilchrist also spoke about the batting approach of the Indian middle-order batsmen in Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. He adds how he felt that the duo took up a defensive batting approach in the first innings, which was outstanding. However, Gilchrist felt that the Indian team could have approached their second innings better in a similar manner, but failed to execute their plans properly since they weren't looking for scoring opportunities.

Also Read Harbhajan Singh Reacts Comically To Mohammad Kaif's Tweet On India's Adelaide Disaster

What's next in India vs Australia 2020?

The India vs Australia schedule has both teams playing the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26. Indian could see a few changes made into the squad with Shubman Gill likely to replace Prithvi Shaw. With Virat Kohli returning home and Mohammed Shami fracturing his hand, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj are expected to walk into the starting 11 for the second Test.

Also Read Mohammed Shami Injury Update: Pacer Out Of Test Series, Mohammed Siraj To Replace Him?

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.