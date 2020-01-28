Shruti Haasan's Birthday: Here Are Interesting Facts About The 'Puli' Actor

Shruti Haasan was born on January 28, 1986, in Chennai. She started her career in the entertainment industry in the year 1999. Shruti has worked in films of various languages like Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and is now popular as a leading lady in South Indian cinema. She is known for her performances in films like Luck, Puli, Srimanthudu and Race Gurram. On her birthday, here's a look at some of the interesting facts about Shruti Haasan:

Facts about the Shruti Haasan that you may not know

Fake Name

Shruti Haasan used a fake name during her school days to stay anonymous so that people do not know she belongs to a famous family. She chose to go by the name of 'Pooja Ramchandran'. By doing this, the actor successfully kept her identity a secret and tricked her mates to believe that she belonged to a normal family and did not have a filmy background.

Degree in psychology

The actor has completed her education at the Lady Andal school in Chennai. Later, she moved to Mumbai where she earned a degree in psychology from St Andrew's College. But later, she paid complete attention to films and music and moved to the US to get lessons in music at the Musicians Institute situated in California.

Immense love for shoes

Shruti Haasan's photos show her interests in shoes. She enjoys opting for new shoes and has a massive collection of shoes. Taking a look at Shruti Haasan's Instagram, we can notice her wearing shoes several times. In one of her interviews, she revealed that she owns at least 100 pairs of footwear.

Craze for shopping

Shruti Haasan enjoys spending time shopping, especially for outfits and cosmetics. In the past, the actor has worked as a model, so it is no surprise that the actor has a deep interest in cosmetics and fashion. Take a look at some of her best looks in makeup.

