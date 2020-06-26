Siya Kakkar Dies By Suicide At 16, Fans Devastated Over Her Demise

Just weeks after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death sent shockwaves through the country, 16-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar died by suicide. Siya passed away on June 25 at her Preet Vihar residence in New Delhi. The details of her death and the reason behind her demise have not yet been revealed. A police investigation is currently going on regarding the same. The news of her death came as a shock to everyone and has her fans devastated over it.

TikTok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide

The news of Siya Kakkar's death was first shared by popular paparazzi photographer Viral Bhayani. He shared a series of her pictures on his social media and revealed the news in his caption. He wrote, "Sad news 16-year-old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide. Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it's really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please don't do this 🙏". [sic]

Siya Kakkar had over 1 million followers on TikTok and over 189k followers on Instagram. She was a popular personality and her fans are devastated with the news of her demise. Many of them took to their social media to express their grief over the same. Take a look at what some of her fans had to say:

A 16 year old tiktok star #siyakakkar committed suicide.. The reason is still unknown.. Her Fans are still shocked.. May her soul rest in peace🙏🙏

One of best tiktoker..#siyakakkar..committed suicide 😭🥺🥺😔

2020 bss hogaya abb..

One of best tiktoker..#siyakkar..committed suicide 😭🥺🥺😔

2020 bss hogaya abb..

REST IN PEACE 🙏💔

She was just 16, IDK why our youth is going to this direction? Suicide is not a solution 🙏#siyakakkar



She was just 16, IDK why our youth is going to this direction? Suicide is not a solution 🙏#siyakakkar

May her soul rest in peace 😔💓

#I just checked her Instagram profile . She has uploaded a story just 21 hours before where she seems to be in a jolly mood . Can't believe she took her own life . Unbelievable!! Rip #Siyakakkar

She was just 16yrs 💔😭. RIP Siya #SiyaKakkar this year is getting worst day by day #RIPSiyaKakkar

Talking about her demise with a news source, Siya Kakkar's manager Arjun Sarin said that the reason behind her drastic step ''must have been something personal''. He revealed that she was doing well on the work front and said that he talked to her the night before regarding a project. He further added that she sounded ''normal'' over the call. Siya Kakkar's manager also shared that he and his talent agency handle a lot of artists and added that Siya was a ''bright talent'' among them all.

