Was Siya Kakkar From TikTok A Relative Of Singer Neha Kakkar?

In a shocking turn of events, the 16-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar has died by suicide. The reason behind her suicide has not yet been revealed publically. But, soon after the news of Siya Kakkar's suicide started doing the rounds on the internet, people started posting that the late TikTok star was actually related to Neha Kakkar. Various tweets and other social media posts started suggesting that Siya was related to singer Neha Kakkar even though there is no proof which backs this claim.

Siya Kakkar and Neha Kakkar are related?

There is no family relationship between Siya Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, as various social media posts are now suggesting. The late TikTok sensation was only 16 years old and had over a million followers on the portal. She also enjoyed a significant following on Instagram where she had over 100K followers. The emerging social media influencer was evidently on the path to massive success. Her latest video on Instagram was posted just six days ago whereas she had also shared the same video on her Instagram just a day before her death.

As per reports, Siya's talent management agency head gave a statement where he stated that the late TikTok star had just last night spoken about a new song collaboration. The agency manager also revealed that Siya was in a good mood and perfectly alright. One quick glance through Siya's page on either Instagram and TikTok can prove that the late influencer was good with her content creation and often created entertaining videos for her fanbase. Siya Kakkar was predominantly famous for her dancing videos of TikTok which garnered millions of views and likes. Though she was known for her dance videos, she had reportedly started out by making comic lipsync videos and later transitioned to become a dancing TikTok star.

The TikTok star's residence was in New Delhi, Preeti Vihar. Her agency manager also shared his views in detail speculating that it could be because of something personal as work-wise, she was doing really well. Also, going by the videos she shared on her social media, Siya Kakkar did not show any signs of depression, nor did she ever addressed the same publically. As per reports, the police is looking into the matter.

