Was TikToker Siya Kakkar Related To Singer Neha Kakkar? - Fact Check

Origin

In a shocking turn of events, the 16-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar has died by suicide. The reason behind her suicide has not yet been revealed publically. But, soon after the news of Siya Kakkar's suicide started doing the rounds on the internet, people started posting that the late TikTok star was actually related to Neha Kakkar. Various tweets and other social media posts started suggesting that Siya was related to singer Neha Kakkar even though there is no proof which backs this claim.

Also read: Is Neha Kakkar taking a break from social media? Read all details here

There is no family relationship between Siya Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, as various social media posts are now suggesting. The late TikTok sensation was only 16 years old and had over a million followers on the portal. She also enjoyed a significant following on Instagram where she had over 100K followers.

The emerging social media influencer was evidently on the path to massive success. Her latest video on Instagram was posted just six days ago whereas she had also shared the same video on her Instagram just a day before her death.

Also read: Neha Kakkar shows how to style an off-shoulder outfit for every occasion

As per reports, Siya's talent management agency head gave a statement where he stated that the late TikTok star had just last night spoken about a new song collaboration. The agency manager also revealed that Siya was in a good mood and perfectly alright. One quick glance through Siya's page on either Instagram and TikTok can prove that the late influencer was good with her content creation and often created entertaining videos for her fanbase.

Siya Kakkar was predominantly famous for her dancing videos of TikTok which garnered millions of views and likes. Though she was known for her dance videos, she had reportedly started out by making comic lipsync videos and later transitioned to become a dancing TikTok star.

Also read: Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh's collabs that have given us some foot-tapping numbers

Google Trends Analysis

As the news of Siya Kakkar's untimely demise started doing the rounds on the internet, a number of people took to Google and searched for the same. This resulted in a surge of search results for topics like 'Siya Kakkar TikTok', 'Siya Kakkar' and 'suicide'. Check out Googe Trends analysis below -

Also read: Neha Kakkar shares a heartwarming poem by her brother in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput