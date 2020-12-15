SNL Lexus Commercial Reminds You To Talk To Your Family First Before You Make The Purchase

Saturday Night Live has a hilarious take on luxury car commercials that advertise ‘gifting’ the luxury cars as a surprise to their families. In the recent episode of SNL, cast members acted out a skit in which they pointed out exactly why one should ‘talk buying a car with their family first’. The SNL Lexus commercial is doing the rounds on social media. The SNL Lexus skit starred Heidi Gardner, Beck Bennett and Timothee Chalamet, who was the celebrity guest on the episode.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

SNL Lexus commercial

The skit opens with the family exchanging gifts for Christmas when the husband surprises the wife with car keys of the Lexus. However, unlike the real ad commercials of the brand, in the skit, the wife was mortified on receiving the gift. It was because she understood that they could not afford the luxury car and that it was not a wise idea.

When the whole family goes outside to look at the car, it is decorated similarly to how it is in the real ad commercials. While the husband in the skit hoped for his family to get all emotional seeing the gift like the actors do in the real ad commercial, his wife’s reaction was contrary to that. She says, “Are you f****** kidding me Nathan? Did you seriously buy a car without asking me? This is a major purchase!”

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

She asks him why did he have to go and buy the car when they were in debt already. The husband says that he wanted to have a “December to Remember” Lexus with his family. Mocking the tagline that is used by the company in their ads during this time of the year. The wife admits to their son (portrayed by Timothee) that his father has been out of job since last year.

The wife further points out how it is an expense and not at all the savings that the ads claim. Concluding the skit, a voiceover is heard, “Give the gift of Lexus. Definitely talk it over first.” Watch SNL’s Lexus Ad skit below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Netizens react

A number of netizens took to the Facebook post and left their comments and reactions on the video. several people commented on how funny the skit was and that they thoroughly enjoyed it. Take a look at some of the netizens comments below.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Last year, a YouTube channel had done a parody of the Lexus ad commercial. The video has over one thousand views on the platform. The video showed how Lexus commercial would go in real life, take a look at it below.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.