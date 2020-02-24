Sona Mohapatra & Ram Sampath To Preserve Different Types Of Folk Music; Here's How

Sona Mohapatra is a very successful Indian singer, composer, lyricist and performer. She has made a name for herself by working in Bollywood films, global concerts, etc. Ram Sampath is also a celebrated singer, composer and a very popular name in the Indian music fraternity. Recently, they are undertaking a big initiative to preserve the different forms of folk music in the country. Take a look at what steps the duo is about to take to preserve Indian folk music.

Sona Mohapatra and Ram Sampath to build an archive of folk music

The singer-composer duo Sona Mohapatra and husband Ram Sampath are equally talented and gifted. In a time when Bollywood is the only music form that attracts listeners and most of the other music forms have lost their essence and viewership, the duo is about to collaborate with NGO Virasat to archive all the different forms of folk music of India. The couple even opened their studio doors for all local artists who want to record their folk music and preserve it with the NGO for future educational purposes.

Talking to a local newspaper, Sona said that both of them are very proud of their rich folk heritage. She continued by saying that while Ram Sampath introduced her to world genres like Fado, Flamenco and Latin music, she was the one who introduced folk music to him. Since then, it has been a fabulous journey of discovery, she said.

Sona Mohapatra went on to add that we as a country do not know how to preserve our past, be it architecture or music or cinema. As folk music was mostly oral tradition, it was even more difficult to archive it. She also said that conserving folk music in their studio is a start, but is not a long term solution. She concluded by saying they will continue to shine the spotlight on folk artists through their music just like they did with Bhanvari Devi who made her debut with them in Coke Studio.

