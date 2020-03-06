Sona Mohapatra Prefers Being Called An Artist Rather Than A Playback Singer

Sona Mohapatra recently spoke to a news agency about her journey and her various achievements in life. She spoke about how her aim was never to become a huge playback singer but to become an artist. She also spoke about her take on films and what they mean to her.

Sona Mohapatra talks about never wanting to be the biggest playback singer

As Sona Mohapatra celebrates her birthday on March 6, 2020, she also spoke about her aims in life. Sona Mohapatra said that nobody has to be a restricted artist in India. She said she has never seen herself as a singer and above that never as a huge playback singer.

According to Sona Mahapatra, she has always labelled herself as an artist. She said like an artist, she has always been expressing herself in different ways. She is, therefore, more of a storyteller.

Sona Mohapatra also spoke about her take on films. She said that films are a powerful medium where a number of interests come together. She also said that it brings to the limelight different kinds of artists like Kabir, Mirabai, and Amir Khusro amongst others.

Read | Sona Mohapatra Asked 'aren't You Anti-BJP?' Ahead Of Khelo India Act, Hits Back In Style

Read | Sona Mohapatra & Ram Sampath To Preserve Different Types Of Folk Music; Here's How

About Shut Up Sona

Shut Up Sona is a recent film that has been made on the life of the bold singer. The film also featured at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam. The film has been directed by Deepti Gupta. In the interview, she also spoke about Shut Up Sona and how thankful she has been for such a platform to express herself.

She also said that she hopes more people will take the narrative and talk about their stories. She was also of the opinion that her documentary film is not of the serious kind as one would expect. Rather she found a number of people laughing at various instances in the film. Have a look at the trailer of Shut Up Sona here.

Read | Sona Mohapatra's Song Lyrics Inspire Many Young Hearts; Check Out Her Songs

Read | Sona Mohapatra Slams 'Atrangi Re' Cast's Age-gap; Questions Why Priyanka-Nick Were Trolled

Image courtesy: Sona Mohapatra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.