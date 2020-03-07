Sona Mohapatra's Tweets That Prove She Deeply Cares About Women Empowerment

Popular singer Sona Mohapatra has, on several occasions, supported women. The singer is very active on Twitter and regularly posts about women empowerment. During the #MeToo movement, Sona had spoken about male singers taking advantage of young girls. Check out Sona Mohapatra tweets in which she speaks about women empowerment.

Sona Mohapatra tweets on supporting women and empowering them

In one of Sona Mohapatra’s tweets, she specifically called out the men of a city. She said that men/boys should stop harassing women in the streets. She said that she had spoken to girls, who told her about their experiences with harassment.

It’s more important in my opinion that the men/boys in Puri stop harassing women in the streets. Flashing,Groping,Hooting,Making Tik-Tok video’s w/o consent. The girls I met spoke about this in great detail.Shameful.4 lanes can come later.Society,media need to work with the Govt. https://t.co/XtZMaUKjGx — SONA (@sonamohapatra) February 24, 2020

During the #MeToo movement she also tweeted about one of the top singers of India, Anu Malik. Check out her tweet below. It is one of Sona Mohapatra's tweets that garnered attention:

This is untrue @NCWIndia @sharmarekha. I have sent all reports collated, tried calling you & responded to all mails despite travelling.The commission has been cryptic, all mails one liners & I can only imagine how you would treat a woman in deep distress. https://t.co/cZyQ9GBqDX — SONA (@sonamohapatra) January 17, 2020

Sona Mohapatra supported women who were facing problems throughout their lives. She has retweeted The People's Archive about the songs were amazing which raised the issues of sexual harassment against women. Here's the tweet:

These songs address issues ranging from #patriarchy and #caste to #sexualharassment. To listen to all the songs on our website, visit: https://t.co/Er92zWmqL1 pic.twitter.com/DnAG6OHC17 — The People's Archive (@PARInetwork) November 20, 2019

