Sona Mohapatra's Tweets That Prove She Deeply Cares About Women Empowerment

Bollywood News

Singer Sona Mohapatra often tweets about the problem that women face in India. Read on to know more about her tweets supporting women.

Sona Mohapatra

Popular singer Sona Mohapatra has, on several occasions, supported women. The singer is very active on Twitter and regularly posts about women empowerment. During the #MeToo movement, Sona had spoken about male singers taking advantage of young girls. Check out Sona Mohapatra tweets in which she speaks about women empowerment.

Also Read: Sona Mohapatra's Song Lyrics Inspire Many Young Hearts; Check Out Her Songs

Sona Mohapatra tweets on supporting women and empowering them

In one of Sona Mohapatra’s tweets, she specifically called out the men of a city. She said that men/boys should stop harassing women in the streets. She said that she had spoken to girls, who told her about their experiences with harassment.

Also Read: Sona Mohapatra & Ram Sampath To Preserve Different Types Of Folk Music; Here's How

During the #MeToo movement she also tweeted about one of the top singers of India, Anu Malik. Check out her tweet below. It is one of Sona Mohapatra's tweets that garnered attention:

Also Read: Sona Mohapatra Asked 'aren't You Anti-BJP?' Ahead Of Khelo India Act, Hits Back In Style

Sona Mohapatra supported women who were facing problems throughout their lives. She has retweeted The People's Archive about the songs were amazing which raised the issues of sexual harassment against women. Here's the tweet:

Also Read: Sona Mohapatra Slams 'Atrangi Re' Cast's Age-gap; Questions Why Priyanka-Nick Were Trolled

 

 

