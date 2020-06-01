WATCH: Airlifting 147 girls or seeing off migrants in buses, Sonu Sood gets claps galore

Sonu Sood’s heroic efforts are not those that we see everyday. The manner in which the actor has taken up the cause of sending migrants and other stranded persons home has become a talking point across the country. And the best part is that he is not done yet.

The praises from fans and celebrities might be an indicator of the love he is receiving, but the delight on the faces of the people he is helping, might perhaps be the best reward for Sonu. This was evident when the Dabangg star helped 147 girls be airlifted from Kochi to Bhubaneswar or when he arranged buses for migrants to go back to their cities on Sunday. The 46-year-old was greeted with applause and words like ‘Sonu bhai, Zindabad’ during the course of his initiatives.

Sonu helping out 147 girls, who were stuck in Kochi, by arranging their flights to Bhubaneswar had gone viral recently. Now, a video of the journey has surfaced on Twitter.

In the video, one can see girls queuing up at the counters and entering the flight. Sonu spoke to the girls via a video call in the flight, sharing that he was fortunate to be able to help them, and even speaking in Odia, urging them to not worry. The girls are seen applauding him after his message.

Not just that, even on their way out, an airline employee is seen going personally to the girls with Sonu's call on, and talking to them.

Moreover, in a latest video, Sonu arranged buses for tailors and hand pullers to areas like Darbhanga and Gorakhpur in UP and Jharkhand & Bihar on Sunday.

The Happy New Year star went to see them off, talking to them and asking them to be safe. Some of the travellers are seen thanking him and also sharing that they will pray for him. Amid this, some of the perons standing on the streets break into an applause for him, while those in the buses shout ‘Sonu bhai, zindabad.’

लॉकडाउन के दौरान कोच्चि में फँसी हुई इन १४७ महिला और २० पुरूष प्रवासियों को @SonuSood के बदौलत एयरएशिया की “उम्मीद की उड़ान” पर भुवनेश्वर तक २ घंटे १५ मिनट का यह हमारे लिए बेहद अहम और भावात्मक सफ़र रहा। हम ऐसे सपनों को साकार करने के लिए गर्व और विनम्रता से इंतज़ार करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/6L4zjID7SA — AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndian) May 30, 2020

Meanwhile, after bus and flight, Sonu also helped some travel by trains recently. He had personally gone to the Thane railway station near Mumbai to see if everything was fine. Sonu has reportedly sent 15,000 migrants home under his Ghar Bhejo initiative.

