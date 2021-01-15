Spy Movies In 2021: Have A Look At Some Of The Upcoming Spy Films This Year

Over the past few years, the Hindi film industry has been increasingly making spy movies, which have been responded well by the audience as well. There has been a strong increase in demand for spy movies with good content, especially since the presence of OTT platforms have grown. Consequently, there have been a number of spy movies that have been made and have been on the verge of a release; but their production and releases had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Have a look at some of the spy movies that will be releasing in 2021.

Spy movies in 2021

Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom will bring Akshay Kumar as a spy in front of the audience. The cast of Bell Bottom also includes other skilled actors such as Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and others. Even though the production of the film was finished last year, the movie will head for a release pin this year, likely around the month of April. The posters and the teaser of this film have been shared as well.

Black Currency

Image courtesy: IMDb

Black Currency is a movie that is still in the early stages of development, but is still expected to release sometime this year, likely in the second half. As the current title of the film suggests, the film will deal in black currency and will also bring forth other exciting elements like spying, which are almost always visible in thriller films, and will likely be present in this one as well. The cast of this film sees a number of top actors such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vivek Oberoi, Rasika Dugal, Zeenat Aman and many others, according to IMDb.

No Time To Die

The James Bond films need no introduction anywhere in the world. The classic spy film series will reprise Daniel Craig as James Bond, even though there were speculations and doubts whether the actor would return in the role in the previous film. Like many other films, the ongoing pandemic has also delayed its release, but is slated to come out this year. No Time To Die cast also includes other actors like Rami Malek and Ralph Fiennes.

Mission Impossible 7

Image courtesy: IMDb

Another popular spy films franchise, that sees Tom Cruise playing his famous role of Ethan Hunt. Although the plot of this film has been kept a complete secret, Tom Cruise will surely be seen doing high-octane action scenes in it. The film also stars other regulars such as Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg in their respective roles.

The King’s Man

The King’s Man is a periodical spy film that will see Ralph Fiennes in the lead. It also stars Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode and others. This film has been delayed multiple times, partly due to the pandemic; but will come out this year.

