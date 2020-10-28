Rami Malek On Playing Character Of Safin: "It Wasn't Psychologically Easy"

Rami Malek is one of the most popular and well-celebrated American actor and producer. Rami Malek's movies like Night at the Museum, Bohemian Rhapsody, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry. The actor will next be seen on-screen in the spy thriller drama, No Time To Die. The actor has been cast to play the character of Safin in the forthcoming twenty-fifth installment of the James Bond movie series.

Recently, Rami Malek revealed that playing the character of Safin was not psychologically easy for him. Read further ahead to know more about the actor giving an insight into the mysterious character of Safin.

Rami Malek on playing the character of Safin

Rami Malek is an Oscar Award-winning actor, who will now be seen playing a character completely different from all the other characters he has played before. Talking to GQ, the actor opened up about his character of the villain of No Time To Die, Safin. During the interview, it was revealed that Rami Malek's role as Safin was not psychologically easy for him. He said that when he thinks about the character of Safin, he thinks about someone who is meticulous but measured.

There is something about the character of Safin that is really unnerving and unsettling. Rami Malek said that Safin is someone that at times gives the audience a sensation that they’re being watched and that again is quite unsettling. Safin asks the audience to question what they think is right, what they think is wrong, and what is their interpretation of those two things as accurate as it seems to be. Safin’s character makes people start asking questions about what evil is.

Rami Malek revealed that he finds the character of Safin fascinating because he can detach from empathy in order to meticulously carry out his will. While playing this character, Rami often starts to wrap himself up in who Safin is psychologically. The character is ruthless and that is a result of something that has happened to him, even acknowledging that taps into the analytical side of him as well. The actor thinks that the fact that Safin can still find a way to appreciate his own evil is something that is quite petrifying and psychologically something that was not easy for Rami Malek to tap into.

