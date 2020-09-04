'No Time To Die Cast' Includes Big Names Like Daniel Craig, Rami Malek And Others

Daniel Craig's last James Bond outing is ready to leave a lasting impression. Universal Pictures has released a second No Time to Die trailer ahead of the film’s release in November. Daniel Crag is all set to don the James Bond’s tux for the one last time. Along with Daniel Craig, there are many stars who would be reprising their role in the film. Take a look at the cast of No Time to Die cast details here.

Cast of No Time to Die

Daniel Crag as James Bond

Daniel Craig will play the lead role in the movie. He will reprise his role as James Bond. This time the narrative focuses on his old friend, CIA agent Felix Leiter, who brings him back after his retirement. James Bond would go up against a mysterious foe. Craig achieved international fame when he began starring as James Bond in the eponymous film series, taking over from Pierce Brosnan, beginning with Casino Royale (2006). It earned him a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. He followed this with the sequels Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), which ranks as the series' highest-grossing film, Spectre (2015), and No Time to Die (2020).

Rami Malek as Safin

Rami Malek would be seen in the role of an antagonist, Safin, who is an adversary of Bond. Rami Malek is best known for portraying computer hacker Elliot Alderson in the USA Network television series Mr Robot. He also gained major recognition for his role in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody (2018).

Ralph Fiennes as M

Ralph Fiennes would be seen in the role of M that is the member of MI6. M is also the superior officer of James Bond. Ralph Fiennes gained major recognition for his role as Nazi war criminal Amon Göth in Schindler's List (1993). Fiennes has appeared in a number of notable films, including Quiz Show (1994), Strange Days (1995), The End of the Affair (1999), Red Dragon (2002), Maid in Manhattan (2002), The Constant Gardener (2005), In Bruges (2008), The Reader (2008), Clash of the Titans (2010), Great Expectations (2012) and The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014).

Lea Seydoux as Madeleine Swann

Lea Seydoux would portray the role of Dr.Madeleine who is the love interest of James Bond. Lea first came to attention after she received her first César Award nomination, for her performance in The Beautiful Person (2008), and won the Trophée Chopard, an award given to promising actors at the Cannes Film Festival. She has appeared in major Hollywood films including Inglourious Basterds (2009), Robin Hood (2010), Midnight in Paris (2011) and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011).

Other members of 'No Time to Die' cast

Ana de Armas as Paloma

Ben Whishaw as Q

Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny

Lashana Lynch as Nomi

Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter

Rory Kinnear as Tanner

David Dencik as Waldo

Julian Ferro as MI6 Security Guard

Davina Moon as Madeleine's Receptionist

