Srijato Bandyopadhyay Recites His Work By Streaming Live On Facebook Amid Lockdown

Srijato Bandyopadhyay recently recited his work by streaming it live. Thousands of book lovers who could not attend Srijato Bandyopadhyay’s book reading sessions, poetry recitals and art events in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, would have surely been delighted. The author surprised them all with the live streaming of his creative work amid COVID-19 lockdown.

As per media reports, poet-lyricist Srijato Bandyopadhyay recited a short poem on April 8. The Bengali poem of the lyricist gained more than lakh views on his recital. "Reclining against the pillow, I watch the overcast gloomy sky as the roads are flooded," the poet recited. His poem captured the gloominess and forlorn spectacle of a city during monsoon.

Srijato was later accompanied by author Ruskin Bond who also read out one of his poems. "It is a small poem penned not so long back," Bond said and kept reading the poem which had phrases like "light the fire", "bend to touch the flower", "bend to touch a child". The reading of both the authors reportedly had over 2.5 million views. The live stream was hosted by a well-known Facebook page.

More about Srijato Bandyopadhyay

Srijato Bandyopadhyay is an Indian poet who is predominantly known for his literary work in Bengali. The poet won the Ananda Puroskar in the year 2004 for his book, Udanta Sawb Joker: All Those Flying Jokers. His latest poetic composition, Je Jyotsna Harinatito, has also been published in International Kolkata Bookfair of 2019.

Along with it, Srijato Bandyopadhyay’s Je Kotha Boloni Aage and Ja Kichu Aaj Byaktigoto are also critically acclaimed. Besides writing poems and songs, Srijato Bandyopadhyay is well known for anchoring and Public Speaking. He also made his acting debut in Zulfiqar which was helmed by Srijit Mukherji.

Srijato Bandyopadhyay's Instagram profile

