Stacey Dash’s Estranged Husband Jeffrey Marty Claims He Was ‘hypnotised’ Into Marrying Her

Actor Stacey Dash and her estranged husband Jeffrey Marty want their marriage to be annulled now. The latter has claimed that he was 'hypnotized' into marrying her. Jeffrey has filed new court documents asking the judge to annul his marriage after Stacey's divorce petition.

According to a news report in TMZ, the actor's estranged lawyer husband has claimed that he took wedding vows with Stacey after the latter's pastor added some 'religious pressure' on him.

Jeffrey claims he was 'hypnotized' into marrying Stacey Dash

Jeffrey stated that he got married to Stacey on April 6, 2018, but added that it was only ten days prior to their wedding day that the latter's pastor 'unexpectedly and suddenly exclaimed that it was God's will that they both tie the knot.' He also revealed that his consent to the marriage with the Clueless actor was 'manipulated' with hypnotic prayer techniques. But he did not divulge the details in which he was convinced into marrying Stacey. Jeffrey also hinted that the other clergies were also under pressure to get the estranged pair married.

Stacey Dash's post announcing her separation

On the other hand, Stacey and her lawyers denied Jeffrey's claims. The actor also did not observe any kind of 'unusual signs' pertaining to her estranged husband's mental health during the time of their wedding. The Single Ladies actor is focusing on to annul her wedding with the lawyer as quickly as possible.

The actor filed for divorce from Jeffrey on June 15, 2020, in Pasco County, Florida. She had announced her separation first to her fans on April 30, 2020, with a now-deleted social media post.

The I Could Never Be Your Woman actor had stated in the same that she along with Jeffrey have made the hard decision to end her marriage. She added that after much prayer, they felt that this was the right choice for both of them. The actor went on to state that she wants nothing more than the best for Jeffrey. She also thanked her fans for their support and for respecting their privacy during this difficult phase.

