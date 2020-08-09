Can Alia Bhatt, Sanjana Sanghi Be Perfect As Cher & Dionne In Clueless' Bollywood Remake?

Clueless is considered as one of the best coming-of-age comedy movies of all time. The movie, helmed by Amy Heckerling, is loosely based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma. The movie released in 1995 and featured some of the very talented actors in the Hollywood industry like Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, Dan Hedaya, and Brittany Murphy in key roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a beautiful and clever girl, Cher Horowitz who befriends a new student Tai and decides to give her a makeover.

Clueless is set in the modern-day setting of Beverly Hills. The movie earned praise from critics as well as the audience. Clueless proved to be a huge hit all over the world but what if the movie is ever made in Bollywood? Here is a look at the Clueless cast if the movie is ever made in Bollywood.

Alia Bhatt as Cher Horowitz

The role of Cher Horowitz was played by Alicia Silverstone in the movie. Alia Bhatt can play this role of a wealthy, attractive and popular girl in high school with ease in the Bollywood version of the movie.

Sanjana Sanghi as Dionne Davenport

The beautiful best friend of Cher Horowitz was played by Stacey Dash in the movie. If the movie is ever made in Bollywood, Sanjana Sanghi can play this role with perfection.

Tripti Dimri as Tai Frasier

The layered role of Tai Frasier who goes from ‘tragically unhip’ to be like Cher and Dionne in the movie was played by Brittany Murphy. If the movie gets a Bollywood remake, Tripti Dimri can play this role with perfection.

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Josh Lucas

The socially conscious ex-stepbrother of Cher was played by Paul Rudd in Clueless. If Siddhant Chaturvedi plays this role in Bollywood’s clueless, it would be interesting to see Siddhant and Alia as siblings.

Anupam Kher as Melvin "Mel" Horowitz

The veteran actor Dan Hedaya had played the role of Cher’s wealthy father Mel in Clueless. If the movie ever gets a Bollywood remake, Anupam Kher becomes the natural choice to play this role.

