Rajinikanth And Raanjhana Fame Dhanush To Team Up For Their Next?

Rajinikanth, popularly known as Thalaivar, has a firm foot in the South Indian industry. The actor has emerged as one of the highest-grossing actors in the film industry after his Bollywood movie, Sivaji: The Boss. Currently, according to leading daily, there are reports that the Raanjhanaa fame Dhanush is all set to collaborate with superstar Rajinikanth for a film under his production banner, Wunderbar Studios. The reports suggest that Dhanush will be producing a film starring Rajinikanth in association with Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations. However, there is no official statement regarding the two coming together for a movie. Reportedly, Rajinikanth will give a thought only after wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming film with director Siva.

Rajinikanth and Dhanush to collaborate?

The entertainment portal reports suggest that the superstar has quite a few scripts in his kitty right now, however, he hasn’t given nod to any. Rajinikanth is currently shooting his next Thalaivar 168 that is produced by Kalanithi Maran. The film also features Khushbu, Meena, Soori, and Keerthy Suresh.

Also Read| Thalaivar 168: Rajinikanth kick-starts shooting for Siruthai Siva's film with a song

Also Read| Sacred Games' Bunty Summoned In Thalaiva Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'; Read Full Story

Keerthy, while speaking about the movie in an interview, said that she is extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. She also extended her gratitude towards sharing a screen with Rajinikanth. She also thanked the director for this opportunity.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is also busy with the promotions of AR Murugadoss' Darbar. The film stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Dilip Tahil, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, and is all set to release during Pongal 2020.

Also Read| Rajinikanth reveals THIS is the reason behind Suneil Shetty's 4-year hiatus

Also Read| Rajinikanth failed to keep up THIS third advice given to him by Amitabh Bachchan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.