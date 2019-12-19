The Debate
The Debate
Thalaivar 168: Rajinikanth Kick-starts Shooting For Siruthai Siva's Film With A Song

Others

Rajinikanth jets-off to Hyderabad to commence the shooting of his next movie with Siruthai Siva. Here is all you need to know about the shooting schedule.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rajinikanth

After making Sivakarthikeyan dance to his tunes in Pandiraj's Namma Veettu Pillai, composer D. Imman is all set to unite with south Indian superstar Rajinikanth for Siruthai Siva's untitled movie. The popular composer, took to his Twitter to announce the commencement of the film, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. He confirmed that the shooting of the Rajinikanth movie has started with a bang. Rajinikanth started shooting Thalaivar 168 with a song.

Check out the social media post from the sets of Thalaivar 168: 

Also Read | Rajinikanth On His Friendship With Amitabh Bachchan: 'I Look Up To Him Off-camera Too'

Here is all you need to know about Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 168

After the stupendous success of Viswasam, director Siruthai Siva announced his next project with Rajinikanth. Ever since the news broke, fans of the star have been awaiting the release of the film. Nothing much has been reported about the story or the plot of the forthcoming film but the movie will reportedly showcase a new side of Rajinikanth. The forthcoming movie also features National Award winner Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushboo in pivotal roles. According to media reports, Keerthy might essay the role of Rajinikanth's daughter in the upcoming film. 

Also Read | Rajinikanth Failed To Keep Up THIS Third Advice Given To Him By Amitabh Bachchan

Meanwhile, the makers of Rajinikanth's upcoming movie, Darbar, recently released the trailer of the upcoming film. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the action-thriller also feature Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty in the lead. The upcoming movie is all set to hit the marquee on January 9, 2020. 


Also Read | Rajinikanth Reveals THIS Is The Reason Behind Suneil Shetty's 4-year Hiatus

Also Read | Sacred Games' Bunty Summoned In Thalaiva Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'; Read Full Story

 

 

