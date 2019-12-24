Supriya Menon Opens Up About The Malayalam Industry Being An 'Old Boys' Club'

Supriya Menon is the wife of actor Prithviraj. She recently started her career as a producer in the Malayalam film industry by working in the development of the film 9. She has now added another film, Driving Licence, to her credit as a producer. The movie stars Supriya's husband Prithviraj in the lead role and is set to release on December 25, 2019. The producer recently opened up about the situation of the Malayalam film industry in an interview. Supriya referred to the industry as an old boy's club and did not have any qualms about confessing to the privilege she received by being Prithviraj's wife.

Supriya Menon talks about the situation of the Malayalam film industry as well as her upcoming film

Read|MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva woos netizens by singing Malayalam song in this adorable video

In the interview, Supriya Menon talked about how she decided to produce Driving Licence. She revealed that it was the script that they wanted to back, similar to how they decided to produce 9. She stated that making a film was not just about money. Prithviraj and Supriya worked as a team when they decided to make a film. She revealed that if she heard something interesting, she would always ask her husband to listen to it as well. The movie should excite viewers, just like any other story should. Supriya often tries to think like the audience and there is no fixed formula for her. She just hopes that the film will work and that viewers will enjoy it.

Read|Manushi Chillar to debut in 'Prithviraj': Former Miss World's journey so far

When asked how she felt being the producer of a film that her husband acted in, Supriya Menon replied by saying that it is both easy as well as a challenge. She said that she had his experience to bank on. However, Prithviraj does not think like a producer and tends to think artistically while Supriya is the one counting the money. She often has to reign him in and remind him that the production house is his company as well.

Read|Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj to be shot in over 35 different set locations; find out where

Supriya Menon also opened up about how the Malayalam film industry was like. Working in an industry that is predominately run by men, being a woman of power does have its challenges. Supriya revealed that the setup is very different. She said that it was an old boy's club where one had to carve out a path.

Supriya Menon added that she had earned the right to be in the room. She was also learning the ropes of the industry and was making her way up. She added that she was an aggressive, vociferous woman who made sure that people would listen to her. Supriya is determined to make people listen to her but she adds that it will be difficult as she is only two movies in.

Read|Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar to begin prep for 'Prithviraj' soon?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.