MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Woos Netizens By Singing Malayalam Song In This Adorable Video

Former India captain MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni seems to be equally fond of singing as her famous father. Ziva was seen singing a Malayalam song, a video of which was posted on her official Instagram account on Monday. In a delightful video, Ziva, who was wearing a pink top, sang in Malayalam for at least for 51 seconds. The video was captioned, “Singing mode”.

Ziva turns cheerleader for the Men in Blue

Ziva had turned cheerleader for the Men in Blue when India played their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup clash against West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester earlier this year. A video was posted on her official Instagram handle in which she was seen waving the Indian flag and cheering as Virat Kohli and co. battled it out.

MS Dhoni shows off his singing skills with a Kumar Sanu classic

It is no secret that Dhoni is fond of music and loves singing. Recently, Indian actress Preeti Simoes captured Dhoni’s singing in a video which was later posted on Instagram. In the 36-second video, MS Dhoni was seen singing a part of Kumar Sanu's classic romantic song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye from the 1990 Bollywood starrer Jurm. Dhoni’s singing won over the internet and fans were quick to praise the cricketer on social media. The Indian captain has also shared videos of his in the past in which he has either sung or danced to Bollywood numbers.

