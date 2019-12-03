Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj To Be Shot In Over 35 Different Set Locations; Find Out Where

Akshay Kumar is currently promoting his film Good Newwz. Akshay Kumar will be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor in a romantic role in Good Newwz. Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh will be seen alongside Akshay and Kareen in the movie. Akshay Kumar is working on many projects, and one of them is next year’s period film Prithviraj. Prithviraj will be a movie about the Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan. Prithviraj the movie will be released during Diwali 2020. It was reported that the movie will be shot across Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Here is all you should know.

Here is all we know about the shooting locations:

As Prithviraj is a period movie, it will be shot at places of historical importance. It was reported by a leading daily that the movie will be shot at 35 different sets in places across Maharashtra and Rajasthan. It was also revealed that many places in and around the film city will be used to create huge sets for the movie. Apart from the film city, the shoot will also extensively take place at Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer.

It was added that the makers of the film want to make Prithviraj a visual masterpiece. It will include incredible fight sequences which will show how wealthy the kings of Rajput empire were and how prosperous their kingdoms were. It was also reported that many thousands of workers are constructing the colossal sets of the movie.

Prithviraj was announced on Akshay Kumar's birthday, September 9, 2019. This movie will be the first time we will be seeing Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar on the big screen. The movie will be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

